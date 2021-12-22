The Cranbrook Bucks announced they have committed 17-year-old defensemen Markus Yim for next season.

The Vancouver native is currently playing for the St. George’s U18 Prep team of the CSSHL with four points in 12 games and has spent five years with the team.

Yim is currently affiliated with the Bucks appearing in three games and collecting two assists.

“Markus is a player that our staff has become very familiar with over the past two seasons, after attending our camps the past two summers,” said head coach and GM Ryan Donald.

“Markus has had the opportunity to play and practice with our team as an affiliate player and has made the adjustment to our level very well. Seeing Markus’ growth and development while at St. George’s has shown us that he is prepared to make the jump to the BCHL next season, and we are excited to have him in Cranbrook next season.“

The Cranbrook Bucks’ next home game is on New Years’ Eve against the Trail Smoke Eaters.