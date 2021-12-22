Recycling of glass will resume at all of the Regional District of East Kootenay’s Recycle BC Depots after flooding caused transportation issues.

“With transportation challenges across the province starting to ease and our primary end market for glass back up and running, we are happy to announce that our Recycle BC Depots can resume collecting glass recyclables,” said Kevin Paterson, RDEK manager of environmental services.

However, the collection of styrofoam will have to wait.

RDEK officials said white and coloured styrofoam collection is still suspended across the province.

“If possible, please hang on to your foam packaging until we can once again begin the collection of these materials,” added Paterson.