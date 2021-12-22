Up to 30 centimetres of snow is predicted for the Elk Valley by Thursday, which has prompted Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning for the area.

Officials with the forecasting agency predict long periods of snowfall to start on Wednesday and continue until the following day.

“An approaching Pacific system is bringing snow to the B.C. Interior. Light snow began Tuesday night and will intensify Wednesday evening. Snow will become light late Thursday,” said Environment Canada.

Most of the Elk Valley will receive between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow. Fernie will bear the brunt of the storm, with around 30 centimetres of snow accumulation expected.

Drivers are asked to delay non-essential travel until road conditions improve.

Heavy snowfall can limit visibility and cover roadways, making them challenging to navigate.

Road conditions can be monitored on DriveBC.

