Santa Claus will take a tour through Kimberley on Christmas Eve, escorted by members of the Fire Department.

City of Kimberley officials said Santa will not be able to accept gifts and treats while on his route through the community.

“Although Santa and his helpers appreciate the treats they have received in the past, we have to encourage everyone to stay away from Santa’s sleigh at all times,” said city staff.

Santa will begin his trip through the community at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

An approximate schedule can be found below: