The Cranbrook Bucks have acquired defensemen Declan Ride from the Victoria Grizzlies for Noah Leibl and future considerations.

Ride is a six-foot-six defensemen with four points in 21 games so far this season.

Ryan Donald, Bucks’ head coach and general manager, said they were looking to add a player with size.

“We are excited to add Declan to our defensive group and help him continue in his development towards his NCAA career,” added Donald.

“We felt it was an opportunity to add an experienced right-handed defenseman with size and puck-moving ability to our defence corps, to complement our group well.”

Ride will be joining the herd after the holiday break.

Leibl had three points in 13 games for the Bucks this season.

Donald said he will be missed by his teammates and the community.

“Our organization wishes Noah well in the next phase of his hockey career. Noah will be greatly missed by his teammates and our community, as he was a steady presence in many of our community events,” said Donald.

“While it is never easy to see a teammate go, we thank him for his time with the Cranbrook Bucks and helping us to lay the foundation for what our organization will become.”

The Bucks’ next home game is on Dec. 31 against the Trail Smoke Eaters.