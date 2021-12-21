A winter storm warning has been issued for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, with heavy snowfall expected for both areas.

According to Environment Canada, the storm is expected to hit some time Tuesday evening and persist until Thursday morning.

On the Trans-Canada Highway, up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected for certain sections from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Meanwhile, Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass will get the brunt of the storm, as Environment Canada officials predict a range of 40 to 70 centimetres of snow accumulation.

“An approaching Pacific system will give snow to the B.C. Interior. Light snow will begin early Tuesday evening and intensify late this evening. Heavy snow will continue Wednesday and Thursday before tapering off to light snow or flurries by Thursday evening,” said Environment Canada officials.

Drivers are urged to postpone non-essential trips until highway conditions improve, as accumulating snow may cause challenges while navigating roadways.

Road conditions can be monitored on DriveBC.