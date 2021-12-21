Police in the Columbia Valley are reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked after two trucks were reported as stolen last week.

On December 15th, police received a report of a green 2004 GMC Sierra that was stolen.

RCMP officials said the vehicle was taken from St. Joseph Street in Radium Hot Springs sometime overnight.

Officers recovered a blue 2008 GMC pickup truck at a property in Windermere the following day.

The vehicle theft was reported to police on December 12th, when it was stolen out of Radium Hot Springs.

The vehicle was returned to its owner while the investigation continues.