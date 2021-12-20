The Kimberley RCMP is continuing to investigate a fire that occurred at the lift operator hut at the Kimberley Alpine Resort.

RCMP officials said they called in additional resources which included the Police Dog Service and the Forensic Identification Unit.

They said the cause of the fire could not be immediately determined.

Additional scene examination will continue and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kimberley RCMP.

The Kimberley ski hill reopened on Sunday, but without the Northstar Express Chairlift.

As of yesterday, the resort is offering the Easter Chair and Magic Carpet and the Tamarack Chair and Owl T-bar.

Resort officials said the walk to the Easter chair is quite lengthy and best for only the well prepared.

The walk to the Tamarack chair is a bit shorter and will take around 20-40 minutes.

Resort officials said there are no food facilities on the backside of the hill so people will need to pack what they need.

Discount lift ticket rates will be in effect and KAR season pass holders are currently able to ski and ride at other RCR resorts for free.