The Sweetheart Youth Ambassador Program will continue its legacy that has lasted over 50 years with its return in 2022.

Officials said the program offers young women in Cranbrook training in leadership and personal development.

Applications are open, as the program is seeking candidates.

“Applications for the 2022 Program are currently being accepted and we encourage all young women in grades 10 or 11 in Cranbrook to apply,” said Sweetheart Program Coordinator Karin Penner. “We are excited to be back and able to offer the program to a new group of candidates and to bring back this important tradition in our community.”

Officials said the program runs over five months, with a focus on helping youth develop self-confidence and providing training in areas including public speaking and resume writing to financial management and budgeting.

There will also be an emphasis on community involvement, volunteering and the potential to earn scholarships.

“The pandemic has impacted our program significantly over the past two years; however, we are excited to be able to be back and will continue to be flexible and creative in the event public health guidelines change,” said Penner.

Applications are available online or by contacting 250-426-2957. Candidates have until January 17th to apply.

More: Sam Steele Sweethearts application page