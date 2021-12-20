Columbia Valley RCMP have confirmed that human remains found on the bank of Toby Creek were those of a 77-year-old woman who went missing two years ago.

Police officials said the Columbia Valley detachment responded to the report of her remains being found on November 9th, 2021.

Police and the BC Coroners Service worked to identify the individual and discovered that, sadly, the remains were those of an elderly Invermere woman who went missing in 2019.

Officers from the Columbia Valley RCMP have been in contact with the woman’s family and provided them with this update, states Cpl. Gendron-Fafard. Our thoughts are with them as they grieve her loss. They have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

The discovery of the woman’s identity was made on December 4th, 2021.

Police believe that no criminal activity was involved in the woman’s death.

The Coroners Service investigation is still ongoing to determine how, where, when and why she died.