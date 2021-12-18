A fire in the lift operator hut at the top of the mountain at the top station of the Northstar Quad chair has left the lift currently inoperable.

The RCMP and Kimberley Fire Department are on scene investigating and no injuries have been reported.

Resort officials are asking everyone to stay off the mountain, including any up-tracking and to not go to the resort if they are not there already.

Guest services will be open to handle any refund requests and guest enquiries at 250-427-4881.

Resort officials are asking people to be patient with staff while they deal with the volume of enquiries