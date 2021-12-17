A woman from Cranbrook has won $125,000 dollars through a BCLC Scratch and Win ticket.

Teressa-Lynne Zelych thought she was on the receiving end of a practical joke when she realized she had won after playing a $10 Treasure Tree Scratch & Win ticket.

“I kept looking at [the ticket], I had to make sure it was real,” said Zelych.

She said she plans on renovating her home and gifting some of the money to her children.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore.