Tyson Dyck, Noah Quinn and Luke Pfoh are taking part in the BCHL’s 2022 Top Prospects Game in January.

The game will consist of 40 players split into two teams and will allow players to perform in front of pro scouts and NCAA coaches.

The roster is made up of players already selected for the 60th-anniversary all-star weekend and players watch-listed by NHL Central Scouting.

2001-born players weren’t considered for the game because they are no longer eligible for the NHL draft.

The two coaches will be Langley Rivermen head coach Burt Henderson and Penticton Vees coach Fred Harbinson.

All three Bucks players selected have been off to strong starts this season.

Dyck is fifth in league scoring and third in rookie scoring with 16 goals and 15 assists in 22 games.

Quinn has eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games, while Pfoh has five goals and nine assists in 14 games.

The prospect game will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Jan. 14.