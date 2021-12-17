Firefighters responding to a small fire along King Street on December 17, 2021. ( Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

Firefighters in Cranbrook were quick to snuff out a small fire before anyone was hurt on Friday morning.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services officials said the fire broke out along King Street.

No injuries have been reported and no occupants have been displaced.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.