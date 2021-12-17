The District of Elkford is adding fencing, lighting, signage and seating to the Boivin Creek Corridor with support from Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

Nearly $1.43 million from Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) will go to support nine projects aimed at improving outdoor public spaces.

Officials with CBT said the funding comes from Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants.

“A welcoming outdoor space can touch upon people’s lives in so many ways,” said Will Nixon, Senior Manager of Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “From adding picnic spots and fire pits, to larger structures like gazebos and stages, communities throughout the region have focused on enhancing their spaces to get people safely together outdoors, as health regulations allow.”

The grants can be used to create, restore or enhance outdoor multi-use community spaces.

In the East Kootenay, a project in Elkford and another in Invermere will receive funding.

The Trust highlighted a few projects that have been approved for funding.

Boivin Creek Corridor – Elkford

The District of Elkford will receive $351,750 to enhance the Boivin Creek Corridor by upgrading the trail, improving access, adding fencing, lighting, signage, and seating.

“Elkford’s downtown core, including the Boivin Creek Corridor, is bursting with potential,” said Jeremy Johnston, Director of Planning and Development Services, District of Elkford. “This project will take us a step closer to re-envisioning the corridor as a place where locals and visitors of all ages and abilities can gather with friends and family as they enjoy and celebrate Elkford’s substantial natural amenities right downtown.”

Downtown Invermere Revitalization – Invermere

CBT officials said the District of Invermere will receive $150,000 for its downtown revitalization project.

The money will be used to ensure the downtown area remains a vibrant centre for residents and visitors.

A full list of the grant recipients and their funding amount can be found below.

More: Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants Fall 2021 (CBT)