A significant portion of B.C. is under snowfall warnings or special weather statements ahead of the weekend, as a strong Pacific frontal system moves across the province.

Locally, the East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Kootenay Lake and Highway 3 from Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit are under a special weather statement.

According to Environment Canada, heavy snow will be brought into the region on Saturday morning and will persist into the evening before tapering off early Sunday morning.

Environment Canada’s estimates for each area are:

20 to 40 centimetres for Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

10 to 15 centimetres for Kootenay Lake and East Kootenay

Up to 30 centimetres for the Elk Valley, particularly around Fernie and Morrisey.

A winter storm warning may be issued as the weather system draws near.

Drivers should monitor road conditions and change driving habits accordingly.

