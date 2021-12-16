The maple leaf was on display in Switzerland as Zoe Chore from Cranbrook and Reece Howden from Maple Ridge won silver in mixed skicross at the Arosa night races.

This is Chore’s second medal of the tournament after she won bronze on Tuesday.

“I’m really coming off of the high from yesterday and using that again. Reece made a nice cushion for me in each run and it seemed to work out well for us,” Zoe said.

Reece was last year’s Crystal Globe overall winner but was off to a slow start this season.

He said landing on the podium was the result of continued hard work and perseverance.

“It was a lot of fun, and I really enjoyed racing the short track. I was super happy with my skiing and Zoe was really strong out there, on the podium in two races, it’s sick,” says Reece.

The mixed event was added to the World Cup circuit last year.

Chore wasn’t the only skier from Cranbrook competing. India Sherret came in sixth place with her partner Kevin Drury.

“I’m really stoked to get more time skiing on the track,” adds India. “It was a different energy and environment in the team event.”

There is one remaining race in the 2021 calendar year before the team breaks for the holidays.