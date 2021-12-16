City staff said Fernie Fire and Emergency Services has been practicing ice rescue training at Maiden Lake and the ice is still too thin.

The Canadian Red Cross recommends ice to be 15cm for one person walking or skating, 20 cm for groups of people skating and 25 cm for snowmobiles.

They said the colour of the ice also plays a factor in how strong it is.

Clear blue ice is the strongest, white or opaque is less strong and grey ice is unsafe as it shows the presence of water.

City staff said people should keep pets on a leash near frozen bodies of water and never go onto the ice alone.