Chief Turkey Steve Zsillei handing off the Mother Plucker award to Mike Adams, who gathered the most pledges for the 2021 Turkey Drive. (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The annual Turkey Drive has surpassed its goal and raised $85,000, which will be split evenly between Cranbrook’s Salvation Army and the Food Bank.

The local Food Bank will use the money and food donations for its annual turkey day and getting food for the following months.

Donations are accepted for the drive from local businesses, organizations and individuals.

“An event like the Turkey Drive is incredibly important this year and you guys kill it every year,” said Chief Turkey Steve Zsillei. “Save-On-Foods has been doing this for as long as we can remember. They actually donate 100 full turkeys.”

The money will equate to about $42,500 for each organization.

“To have $85,000 split, to make sure everybody has food on the table is fantastic,” said Zsillei. “The people in this community are mind-blowing.”

Cranbrook Food Bank Executive Director Deanna Kemperman said she is grateful for the support the community has given to the Turkey Drive.

“I can’t tell you how overwhelmed we are. After the community, businesses, churches and individuals supported us through COVID, you guys have done it again through the Turkey Drive,” said Kemperman.