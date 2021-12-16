Some businesses in the downtown area of Cranbrook will be without water services on Thursday while crews repair a water leak.

City of Cranbrook officials said residents and businesses in the area from Baker Street to 1st Street South, between 15th Avenue South and 17th Avenue South, will be without water.

Crews will be on location, working to isolate and repair a leak. City officials said it is undetermined how long water services will be off.

“Once water service is restored, affected customers may notice discoloured water. Please run your cold water tap until your water runs clear,” said city staff.