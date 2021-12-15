Due to weather on Tuesday a temporary full closure on Highway 3 has been pushed to tomorrow.

Mainroad East Kootenay said crews will be blasting rock materials to be used to repair flood sites in the Elk Valley.

The blasting will occur around 4.5 km east of Elko.

The road will be fully closed for approximately two hours sometime between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

After the full closure, there will be 15-minute closures with single lane alternating traffic until 5 p.m.