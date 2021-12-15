Outdoor enthusiasts will get to hit the slopes this weekend after 56 centimetres of snow fell on the Kimberley ski hill.

Matt Mosteller, spokesperson for the Kimberley Alpine Resort, said they will have various runs open for the first day of the season.

“Multiple runs will be available on the front side and up on the Easter chair. The running for this Friday will be the Northstar Quad chair, Easter chair and the magic carpet down in the base area.”

Once weather permits, the Tamarack chair and Owl T-bar will begin operations.

Mosteller said the recent weather in Kimberley was an early Christmas present for them.

“The 56 cm of snow is our holiday gift from mother nature to kick ski season off with,” said Mosteller.

Before people visit the resort there are some policies they will need to follow.

“We ask everybody to please look at the COVID-19 Before You Go Policy, including the requirement for proof of vaccination before you arrive at the resort,” added Mosteller.

The resort’s COVID-19 policy can be found here.