The Columbia River near Edgewater, BC. (Supplied by Regional District of East Kootenay)

Representatives from Canada and the United States met last week for the 11th round of negotiations on the modernized Columbia River Treaty.

Officials from the B.C. government said negotiators used the online meeting to discuss ecosystem priorities, future flood risk management and Canada’s flexibility concept.

Canadian negotiators were looking at ways to increase the coordinated operation of Libby Dam and flexibility for Canadian operations.

“Canadian Columbia Basin Indigenous Nations made a presentation to the U.S. about ongoing ecosystem studies and analysis, as did U.S. federal agencies and tribal advisors similarly presenting to Canada. B.C. led a discussion about increasing flexibility in the treaty,” said provincial government staff.

The session expanded on each country’s key interest, building on proposals for a modernized agreement that were tabled during talks in 2020.

The next meeting will take place on January 10, 2022.