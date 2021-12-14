News A truck stolen and a truck fire in Columbia Valley SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff December 14, 2021 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Columbia Valley RCMP reported a truck fire and another truck that was reported stolen last week. On Dec. 7 emergency crews responded to a truck fire on Burns Avenue in Canal Flats at around 6 p.m. Police said the fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but the truck had significant damage. The fire was believed to be caused by mechanical issues. A truck was also reported stolen On Dec. 12. A 2008 blue GMC Sierra pickup was reported stolen from a parking lot on Canyon Avenue in Radium Hot Springs. The truck was left unlocked with the keys inside. It is unknown when the truck was stolen. Tags: Columbia ValleyRCMP