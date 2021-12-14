The Columbia Valley RCMP reported a truck fire and another truck that was reported stolen last week.

On Dec. 7 emergency crews responded to a truck fire on Burns Avenue in Canal Flats at around 6 p.m.

Police said the fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but the truck had significant damage.

The fire was believed to be caused by mechanical issues.

A truck was also reported stolen On Dec. 12.

A 2008 blue GMC Sierra pickup was reported stolen from a parking lot on Canyon Avenue in Radium Hot Springs.

The truck was left unlocked with the keys inside.

It is unknown when the truck was stolen.