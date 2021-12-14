People looking to enjoy the slopes in Kimberley will be able to take advantage of free shuttle services returning this winter.

BC Transit officials said the service will be free from December 27, 2021, to April 10, 2022.

Buses will be used to transport customers between Kimberley Alpine Resort, on-mountain accommodations and downtown shops, pubs and restaurants.

The route 23 Peak to Platzl Winter Shuttle will run on New Year’s Eve and Family Day.