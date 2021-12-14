Warren Avenue structure fire early in the morning on December 14, 2021. (Supplied by the City of Kimberley)

Crews responded to a structure fire that broke out along Warren Avenue in Kimberley early Tuesday morning.

The road was closed while firefighters and first responders were on the scene but it has since reopened.

Drive BC confirmed shortly after 7 a.m. that traffic may flow through the area once again.

The City of Kimberley reported the fire just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Details are limited at this time, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.