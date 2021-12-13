A temporary full highway closure on Highway 3 east of Elko will occur on Tuesday.

Mainroad East Kootenay said crews will be blasting rock materials to be used to repair flood sites in the Elk Valley.

The road will be fully closed for approximately two hours sometime between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

After the full closure, there will be 15-minute closures with single lane alternating traffic until 5 p.m.