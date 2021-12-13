Children around the world needing food and medical care will get some help from people in Cranbrook.

At least 34 children will be receiving help through Compassion Canada.

Residents signed up to help during a comedy show put on at the Cranbrook Alliance Church.

Comedian Phil Callaway said he’s seen firsthand what the organization does.

“It’s near and dear to our heart because we care about kids so much. We’ve been in countries where the poverty is overwhelming, it is stunning and it is so sad,” added Callaway.

“The organization I feel is doing the most wonderful thing because they are so accountable for getting the money to the children and their families is Compassion.”

Callaways said with this organization you always know the money is going to where they say it is.

The churches are very accountable to them and I’ve seen it first hand,” said Callaway.

“The food is getting to them, medical help and the things they most desperately need are available to them and their families.”

Callaway said sponsoring a child is about $40 a month and helps provide food, clothes and medical help.

He said it was great to see so many people in the community agree to help out.

“It’s just remarkable to see people do this and put their money where their heart is.”