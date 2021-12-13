More than 680 events, including 44 in the Kootenay Rockies, will receive support funding.

Officials with the B.C. Government said the grant recipients will split a total of $30 million in one-time grants.

Each grant will cover up to 20% of the total budget, with a maximum of $250,000.

“We’re thrilled that people can once again safely enjoy their local fairs, festivals and events with their families and friends,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We heard overwhelmingly from event organizers that grants, not loans, were key to keeping their doors open to the public and workers employed. Our government answered their call to action, as we know the major impact these community gatherings have on our mental health and local businesses around them.”

Locally, Kimberley’s July Fest will receive $22,742, $33,408 will go to the Cranbrook Pro Rodeo and the Wapiti Music Festival in Fernie will get a grant worth $45,000.

Funding can be used for operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages, and promotion.

A full list of every recipient and their funding amount can be found below.

