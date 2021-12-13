Santa Claus has received approval for his annual Christmas Eve visit to Cranbrook.

City of Cranbrook staff said Santa has been making his special visits to Cranbrook for decades.

“We are so excited to have him back again in 2021. For generations, Cranbrook families have been lucky to get a glimpse of the Jolly Old Fella, and once again this year he has found the time and energy to tour the streets of Cranbrook,” said city officials.

Santa will be escorted through town by off-duty members of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services (CFES).

“As firefighters, we are honoured to share this experience with our community, and we cherish the idea that this Christmas Eve tour now spans multiple generations (and in many cases, they are all still enjoying Santa’s tour together in their family homes),” said CFES officials.

Residents are asked to keep back from the sleigh as it travels through town. Santa will be unable to accept any gifts or treats once again this year.

The tour will begin at 4 p.m. on December 24th and an approximate schedule can be found below: