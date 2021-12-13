Environment Canada is predicting more heavy snow for the southern part of the Elk Valley on Monday evening.

According to the weather forecaster, between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow is likely to accumulate in the region.

The weather system will likely hit the area on Monday evening, becoming lighter on Tuesday.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” said Environment Canada officials.

Drivers should monitor road conditions and adjust trips and driving habits.