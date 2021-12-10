The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is receiving $160,000 thanks to the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary.

The auxiliary is run completely by volunteers and has thrift stores in Kimberley and Marysville.

$60,000 will go towards equipment for the Kimberley Health Care Centre and $60,000 will go towards Foundry East Kootenay.

“We are so thankful for the partnership that we have with the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary. They are such an important part of the work that we do,” said Brenna Baker, Executive Director for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health.

“They are one of our biggest supporters and we couldn’t accomplish the good work we do without them. Thank you to every single volunteer who helps make the KHCA what it is today!”

Over the years, the KHCA has donated over $635,000 to health care in the East Kootenay region.