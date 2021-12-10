The East Kootenay Region will likely see some snowfall later in the day on Friday and into Saturday, with the heaviest part of the winter storm to hit the Fernie and Morrissey area.

According to Mainroad East Kootenay, between two and four centimetres will likely fall across the Cranbrook, Yahk and Columbia Valley areas, with more anticipated for higher elevations.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning has been put into effect for the Elk Valley, with between 20 and 30 centimetres of accumulation expected.

“Periods of light snow is anticipated to begin Friday afternoon along with gusting winds of 40 km/h. Heavier snowfall will begin on Saturday with accumulations of up to 30cm is expected,” said Mainroad East Kootenay officials.

Staff with Environment Canada said Fernie and Morrissey will bear the brunt of the storm, while Sparwood will receive less snow.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” said Environment Canada officials.

Mainroad will be sending out vehicles through the evening and all day on Saturday to keep highways as safe as possible.

“We will be proactively treating major routes with anti-icing chemicals ahead of the event arriving, where conditions allow. Our crews will continue applying salt and/or winter abrasive, and performing snow removal operations, where necessary,” said Mainroad officials.

You can check road conditions on DriveBC before heading out on the highways.

