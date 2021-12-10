The City of Cranbrook and consultants will be performing investigative drilling from Dec. 13-15.

The work will be underway on 4th Street NW.

City staff said it is related to future capital works projects.

Traffic will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic between Kootenay Street and Victoria Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

City staff are asking drivers to obey all posted signage.