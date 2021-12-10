The BC Hockey League Board of Governors has voted in favour for teams to implement the Sporfie video system.

Any team that wishes to adopt the system can do so immediately.

“We are excited to introduce a new video review system after a successful pilot project in the fall,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker.

“We see this as another step towards modernizing our game and keeping pace with college and professional hockey. Over the next few years, we anticipate the majority of our facilities will be able to implement video review.”

For now, only goals will be eligible for reviews.

Reviews will be done on an iPad at the scorekeeper’s box by an on-ice official.

Situations where a goal may be reviewed:

whether or not the puck entered the net

whether the puck entered the net as a result of an illegal play (e.g., high stick, kicked in, gloved in, etc.)

goaltender interference

whether or not the net was knocked off by the defending team where there is a question by the officials as to whether or not the puck went in where the net was naturally positioned

The Chilliwack Chiefs will be the first team in the BCHL to use the video review system and will begin full-time use this weekend.