You better watch out and you better not pout. Santa Claus is visiting Elkford before delivering gifts around the world.

Jolly ol’ St. Nick is making one last stop to make sure all the girls and boys of Elkford are on their best behaviour.

On December 22nd, Papa Noel and the Elkford Fire Department will be riding through the community.

The fire department will also be accepting non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Elkford Food Bank.

This could be a good opportunity for some kids desperate to make it on to Santa’s nice list.

Santa has also made it easy to find him and has provided printed maps of where he’ll be going.

The maps can be picked up at the Kootenay Market or any District of Elkford facility.

The maps can also be found online here.