The Cranbrook Bucks have a busy week on the road, but one that won’t involve too much travel.

The Bucks will be making the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena their home for the next few days as they play the Prince George Spruce Kings three times in as many days.

The first game starts tonight at 8 p.m.

It’s an important group of games for the Bucks as the team is close behind Prince George in the standings.

Right now the Spruce Kings have a .611 point percentage while the Bucks are at .553.

This year’s playoffs are being determined through point percentages due to teams having to play fewer games because of COVID-19 and flooding in the province.

Two players to look out for this weekend are Tyson Dyck for the Bucks and John Herrington for the Spruce Kings.

Dyck is currently ninth in league scoring and third in rookie scoring with 12 goals and 14 assists for a total of 26 points in 19 games.

Herrington is currently eighth in league scoring with 12 goals and 15 assists in 18 games.

Herrington is also coming off a four-point game after scoring two goals and two assists against Salmon Arm last weekend.

Dyck scored one goal in his last game against Vernon.

The Bucks are back at home next week when they face off against the Trail Smoke Eaters in back-to-back games.