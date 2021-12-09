A total of 45 COVID-19 cases were reported in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley between November 29th and December 4th.

This is a slight rise from the previous week, when 38 cases were reported from November 21st to 27th.

Windermere is the week’s hot spot, with a total of 14 infections reported last week, compared to 10 the week before.

Meanwhile, Cranbrook recorded 10 cases in that same time frame, down from 22.

Kimberley follows shortly behind, recording nine new infections, while the Creston area reported eight.

Meanwhile, the Elk Valley had three new cases, and the Golden area had just one.

The number of vaccinated people over 12 years old continues to slowly climb across the East Kootenay. BCCDC data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received two doses can be found below: