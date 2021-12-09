Between 15 to 30 centimetres of snow accumulation is expected for the Elk Valley on Friday and Saturday.

Environment Canada officials said snow should hit the region in the evening and continue until late the following day.

“A weather system will bring heavy snow to parts of interior BC Friday evening through Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 15 cm are expected before the snow tapers off Saturday evening,” said Environment Canada.

The southern part of the region, around Fernie and Morrissey, will likely be hit by the heaviest part of the storm, with up to 30 centimetres of accumulation.

Drivers are asked to plan trips for the weather and plan ahead.