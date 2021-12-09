The Regional District of East Kootenay is presenting the Electoral Area Housing Needs Report in an information session next week.

“We are excited to be able to share the key findings from the Housing Needs Report, talk about some of the trends observed across the region and answer questions from attendees,” said planning coordinator, Karen MacLeod.

The Information Session will run from 7-8 p.m. on Dec 16 via Zoom.

The meeting link and report can be found here.