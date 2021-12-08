The first Stuff the Bus program in Cranbrook was a success with more than 4,000 pounds of non-perishable goods collected.

Bill Roberts, BC Transit East Kootenay supervisor, said there were also a lot of cash donations as well.

“The outpouring has just been awesome. We had a lot of money donations that came in. It was really nice to see the community step up,” added Roberts.

In total 4,334 pounds of non-perishable goods were collected and over $3,000.

The event took place at the Safeway parking lot over the weekend.

Kat Yeomans, Safeway store manager, says it wouldn’t have been possible without the work done by BC Transit to promote the event.

“They were fantastic. They got us shirts to wear to help promote and they got all the promotions done for our store and on the radio. They’ve been just fantastic to work with,” said Yeomans.

Roberts added that they’re grateful to all the local sponsors and people in the community who came out to help.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in this much-needed program to help some of our less fortunate people in the community thru the holidays.”

All of the proceeds went to the Cranbrook Food Bank.