The College of the Rockies has adopted a new policy meant to show commitment to health and wellbeing at campuses.

College officials said president Paul Vogt signed the Okanagan Charter: An International Charter for Health Promoting Universities and Colleges.

The charter arose from an international conference in 2015. It aims to provide institutions with a framework of language and principles to become a campus that promotes health and wellbeing.

“One of the essential pillars of our 2021-2023 Action Plan was a commitment to health and wellbeing,” Vogt said. “Ensuring the health of our campuses is essential to achieving our full potential in teaching and learning, research, and community engagement. Evidence shows that people who are healthy and supported are more productive, more able to engage in deeper learning, and have a stronger sense of community.”

College officials said a task force has been established to develop a Health and Wellbeing Strategic Plan. It would embed health into all aspects of campus culture and lead health promotion action and collaboration locally and globally.

“College of the Rockies is proud to be joining other colleges and universities in this pledge to strengthen not only our College campuses but also the communities in which we reside,” Vogt said. “Our commitment to health and wellbeing demonstrates the type of institution the College aims to be, one which prioritizes our students, employees, and communities.”

More: College of the Rockies health and wellbeing information