The BC Hockey League has a new sponsor that will have a visible presence at league events and games this season.

BCHL officials said Johnston Meier Insurance will also be heavily involved with the BCHL’s 60th Anniversary event in Penticton by being the presenting sponsor.

“We are thrilled to have Johnston Meier Insurance on board as a league partner,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb.

“Their vision and objectives align perfectly with the BCHL and we look forward to working with them to make sure our 60th Anniversary season is as memorable as possible.”

The all-star event runs from Jan. 14-16.

“Johnston Meier Insurance is very proud to be partnered with the BCHL for this season,” said Tom Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Johnston Meier Insurance Agencies Group.

“We are big fans of junior hockey and also take great pride in supporting our communities.

Johnston Meier has been around B.C. for 48 years, and in that time, we’ve grown from one office to 45 locations across the province. Everything we do is built upon being a part of where you live and putting our customers first.”

Johnston Meier Insurance will also be the presenting sponsor of the league’s weekly NCAA Roundup feature.