Avalanche Canada said avalanche hazard is decreasing after the atmospheric rivers that hit the province, but new challenges are developing.

Avalanche Canada officials said a crust has formed below 1,700 metres in much of the mountains of western Canada, and as high as 2,400 metres.

They said winds shifted causing unusual loading patterns and leaving a wind slab above the crust in some areas.

Officials said many avalanche paths have hard, re-frozen debris in them.

The situation is expected to become more complex as snow is expected this week.

They’re encouraging people to take it slow if they are stepping out onto the terrain.

Avalanche Canada officials said as more time goes on they will be able to learn more about the problem and how to manage it.