The College of the Rockies raised $66,170 through the third-annual Giving Tuesday campaign.

“We invited the community to join us in our ambition to further integrate today’s changing world and workplaces with an exceptional student experience – the generosity was tremendous,” said Graham Knipfel, director, donor and alumni engagement.

“Our two featured causes for this campaign were the Dean’s Health Education Technology Fund and the Cranbrook Rotary Centennial Bursary, aiming to make education more accessible, affordable, and applied.”

COTR officials said the fund was created to provide future healthcare professionals with new learning technology and equipment.

College officials said close to $13,000 was raised for this fund.

The Cranbrook Rotary Centennial Bursary celebrates 100 years of Rotary in Cranbrook and will help support students in financial need.

Over $37,000 was raised for the bursery and the college added an additional $10,000.

In total, 63 donations were made from individuals and organizations throughout the community.

$6,000 was also raised for other College scholarships, bursaries, and equipment funds.