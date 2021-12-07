The City of Cranbrook wants to know how they can improve or expand the Viking Skatepark in Balment Park.

City staff said they have engaged New Line Skateparks to conduct an initial feasibility and design report.

An important part of the report is to gather feedback from park users. A survey has been launched and will close on Dec. 20.

MORE: Cranbrook Skatepark Expansion Survey (City of Cranbrook)

“Cranbrook’s Viking Skatepark has been an important fixture in the Western Canadian skatepark network for over 20 years – producing some of Canada’s most well-known riders and contributing to the rich history and culture of action sports in the Kootenays,” says Trevor Morgan, director of business development with New Line Skateparks.

“We’re honoured with the opportunity to assist in defining a vision for how continued development of the facility will best serve the community in the future.”

Stacy Paulsen, director of recreation and culture said they were reminded during the pandemic just how important these outdoor activities are for kids.

“The skatepark is a very well utilized facility, attracting not just skaters, but also BMX and scooter riders,” added Paulsen.

“During the pandemic, we were reminded just how important it is to have outdoor recreation opportunities available for our youth, so it seemed the perfect time to start thinking ahead to the possibilities for this area. The existing park has fairly advanced features, and we are anticipating some focus toward more entry-level elements.”

People wanting to give feedback who don’t have online access can also call the recreation department at 250-489-0220.