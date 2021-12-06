No injuries were reported after Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire at a gas station on Cranbrook Street North on Saturday.

Fire Chief Scott Driver said a crew of four was sent out in response to a 9-1-1 call just before 3 p.m.

“It was, fortunately, a fuel fire that had been extinguished just prior to our arrival,” said Driver. “The gas station attendant was on the ball at work that day and we’re very happy they were able to turn the fuel off to the pump and use a dry chemical extinguisher to put out the flames. When crews arrived, they just had to do a little bit of work to make sure it was safe and take that pump out of service.”

According to the Fire Chief, the fire started at the gas cap of a vehicle that was filling up at the pump.

Driver said no injuries have been reported from the incident.

“We’re very thankful that the gas station attendant had the appropriate equipment to stop that fire,” said Driver. “They certainly avoided very significant damage to that location.”