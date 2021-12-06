Notices for business license renewal will come in the mail for Cranbrook business owners in the new year.

City of Cranbrook officials said the deadline to complete the renewal for a $25 discount is February 28th.

Fees for business licenses remain at $150 for the year.

Those with inter-community business licenses will receive separate renewal notices in the mail.

A business license is required for any business operating within the City of Cranbrook.

More information and application forms can be found below.

More: Cranbrook business license details