News Cranbrook’s business license renewal delayed until new year SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff December 6, 2021 (Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Notices for business license renewal will come in the mail for Cranbrook business owners in the new year. City of Cranbrook officials said the deadline to complete the renewal for a $25 discount is February 28th. Fees for business licenses remain at $150 for the year. Those with inter-community business licenses will receive separate renewal notices in the mail. A business license is required for any business operating within the City of Cranbrook. More information and application forms can be found below. More: Cranbrook business license details Tags: Cranbrook