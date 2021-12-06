The B.C. government has expanded Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) for people impacted by recent floods and landslides.

Provincial Government officials said residents in the northwest, southwest, central, and southeast areas of the province and on Vancouver Island will now be eligible for relief funding.

Assistance will include all indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities.

“DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, farm owners, and charitable organizations that were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses,” said B.C. Government officials. “DFA will continue to assess each individual applicant by applying its existing legislative criteria in a fair and consistent way.”

DFA is available only for essential, uninsurable losses.

Financial assistance for each claim can cover up to 80% of the total eligible damage cost that exceeds $1,000, with a maximum of $300,000.

Items such as hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items, and recreational items, like bicycles, are also ineligible for support funding.

Applications can be found through the link below and must be filled out by February 12, 2022.

More: disaster financial assistance information and application (B.C. Government)