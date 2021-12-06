Following an open house this past weekend, we learned from Attila about making schnapps, and the business itself.

Elder Bro’s Farm and Distillery is at 3121 Mission-Wycliffe Road. The distillery is owned and operated by Attila Lepsis and his wife Naomi, along with their sons Cyrus and Damian.

Elder Bro’s Farm harvested its first crop of elderberries in the summer of 2018. They have over 2,000 elderberry plants of five different varieties on the farm.